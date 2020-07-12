PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 200 new Coronavirus cases Sunday, and no additional deaths.
The county-wide total now stands at 4,962 since March 14. There are 4,771 confirmed cases and 191 probable cases.
Officials report that 464 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases; that’s eight more patients hospitalized since Saturday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 168 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 79 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.
The death toll is at 198, with 186 confirmed deaths and 12 are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.
The county health department says people ages 25 to 49 make up 40 percent of cases, while people ages 19 to 24 make up 18 percent of cases, people ages 50 to 64 make up 19 percent and people over 65 years old make up another 18 percent of cases. Patients younger than 19 years old do not make up a significant number of total cases in the county.
The new data reflects tests conducted June 26 through July 11.
