SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman died at the hospital after being shot in the torso in Sharon on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Sharon Police Department, they were called to the scene of a fight just after 3:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Quinby Street.
When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her torso.
She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
They are currently investigating the shooting and no suspects have been identified.
