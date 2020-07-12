Comments
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters in Westmoreland County battled a deadly overnight fire in Rostraver Township.
At least one person was killed in the fire.
Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire started around 2:00 a.m. in the 800 block of Collinsburg Road.
It is unclear how many people were in the house at the time.
The coroner and state fire marshal were notified.
The cause of the fire or number of victims is unknown at this time.
