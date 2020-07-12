HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 577 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday in addition to seven more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 95,266 since Saturday’s report.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 6,904.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 829,018 patients who have tested negative to date.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

