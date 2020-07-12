CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 200 New Cases, 8 More Patients Hospitalized
STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — Dozens of protesters showed up for a Civil Saturday demonstration in the Strip District Saturday.

Organizers asked protesters to wear green and called the event “Strip Shut Down.” Protesters initially gathered at the intersection of Penn Avenue and 16th Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Protesters blocked off traffic in the area and demanded changes in the Pittsburgh Police Department as well as the Allegheny County Police Department.

Protests like this one have been held nearly every Saturday in the last month. Most of the protests, including this demonstration, remained peaceful.

