STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — Dozens of protesters showed up for a Civil Saturday demonstration in the Strip District Saturday.
Organizers asked protesters to wear green and called the event “Strip Shut Down.” Protesters initially gathered at the intersection of Penn Avenue and 16th Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
ALERT: A group of protesters in the Strip District has moved into the intersection of Penn Avenue and 16th Street. Police are present to monitor and close streets around protesters for their safety. Expect closures in the area. All is peaceful. pic.twitter.com/w4cqgoHswf
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 11, 2020
Protesters blocked off traffic in the area and demanded changes in the Pittsburgh Police Department as well as the Allegheny County Police Department.
Protests like this one have been held nearly every Saturday in the last month. Most of the protests, including this demonstration, remained peaceful.
You must log in to post a comment.