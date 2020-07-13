PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 71 new Coronavirus cases Monday, but no additional deaths.

The county-wide total now stands at 5,033 since March 14. There are 4,842 confirmed cases and 191 probable cases.

This is the first time since the end of June that Allegheny County has reported just a double digit increase in new coronavirus cases, but the health department says it’s not “reading anything” into one low number.

In their daily news release, they say, “While we are glad to see today’s low number of positive cases, we are not reading anything into a single low number. Testing over the weekend is typically lower, meaning that there is a decrease in cases and tests reported on a Monday. Additionally, we have heard that the increased volume of residents being tested has also slowed the reporting process down. We are hopeful that this is the trend but would be remiss if we did not remind everyone to continue wearing masks, washing their hands and maintaining physical distance from others to keep our community safe.”

Officials report that 470 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases; that’s six more patients hospitalized since Sunday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 169 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 79 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

In the newest cases, the health department says patient ages range from 5- to 93-years-old with the median age being 40. Positive results are from tests that span July 1 through July 12.

The death toll stands at 198, with 186 confirmed deaths and 12 are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

Of the 5,033 cases, 520 cases are in healthcare workers, which reflects 10% of the COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County.

The Health Department says 53% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 47% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket. It has grown to 40%. The 50-64 age group has 19% of the cases, and the 65 and older age group has 18% of them.

Here is the daily age breakdown:

00-04 – 47 (1%)

05-12 – 74 (1%)

13-18 – 144 (3%)

19-24 – 894 (18%)

25-49 – 2,036 (40%)

50-64 – 946 (19%)

65 + — 892 (18%)

Health officials say 77,975 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

