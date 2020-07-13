BALDWIN (KDKA) — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is closing all of its facilities in the Blessed Trinity Parish in the South Hills after an employee has tested positive for Coronavirus.

This morning, the church building where the employee worked and others nearby within the diocese will be closed so that they can be cleaned and sanitized.

In a news release sent Sunday night, the Diocese announced that the church involved is St. Albert the Great in Baldwin.

However, as a precaution, St. Basil, St. Wendelin, Holy Angels, and St. Sylvester are closed as well and will also be cleaned and sanitized.

None of the churches will be open for daily masses this week.

The Diocese contacted the Allegheny County Health Department and staff members were told to talk to their doctors.

People in direct contact to the employee who tested positive are being tested as well.

In a statement, the Diocese said in part, “Although the spiritual health and well being of our parishioners is important, physical health and well-being is too, especially during these challenging times. We’re committed to providing a safe environment for people to work and worship within our parish.”

The Diocese says that the reopening schedule for the Blessed Trinity Parish will be available soon.

