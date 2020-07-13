CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny County Coronavirus Case Climb To Over 5,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local Eagle Scout raised money to help a local hospital.

(Photo Credit: UPMC Children’s Hospital Twitter)

Nathan raised more than $5,000 to buy 10 e-readers and accessories for the library at UPMC Children’s Hospital. The purchases will help families and patients during their stay at the hospital.

“Thank you for making a difference at such a young age Nathan,” the hospital said on Twitter.

Way to go, Nathan!

