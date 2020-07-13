Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was arrested after TSA officers say they found a loaded gun in his carry-on bag.
TSA says the .32 caliber handgun was spotted in an Ohio man’s carry-on bag as it went through the X-ray machine Saturday. The gun was loaded with seven bullets, the TSA says.
Allegheny County Police were called in and confiscated the gun.
Even people with concealed firearm permits aren’t allowed to bring guns on planes. The TSA says travelers are allowed to bring unloaded firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at check-in.
You can read more about how to travel with a firearm here.
This is the eighth gun caught at the Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint this year. Last year, there were 35.
You must log in to post a comment.