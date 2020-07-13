Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates will play three exhibition games against the Cleveland Indians leading up to the opening day of the 2020 regular season.
The Bucs announced Monday they’ll play the Indians on July 18, 20 and 22 before opening day on July 24.
They’ll be at PNC Park this Saturday at 7:05 p.m., then again on July 22 at 7:05 p.m. The Pirates will then travel to Cleveland to play the middle game on July 20 at 7:05 p.m.
These will be the first exhibition games played at PNC Park since 2001.
