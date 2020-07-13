PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city of Pittsburgh is reporting more than a dozen confirmed coronavirus cases between the departments of Public Safety and Public Works, with 20 Environmental Service employees also off because of health issues and injuries.

The city says services, especially recycling collection in some East End neighborhoods, are being affected because of “personnel issues involving COVID-19,” employees quarantining and other injuries.

Environmental Services is reporting two employees who tested positive for coronavirus aren’t at work, five are off from “heat-related health issues” or illness and 15 more are off with other injuries.

In the Department of Public Safety, the police bureau has seven employees who have tested positive for coronavirus, fire has five and EMS has two.

“We appreciate our residents’ patience as we prioritize the health and safety of our front line workers,” Mayor Bill Peduto said in a press release.

“Our staff in Environmental Services and Public Safety are constantly out working in the field and are more vulnerable to exposure to the coronavirus and potential injury. We will continue to take precautions for their safety on the job to avoid the spread of illness to other staff or the public.”

The city also says with more people staying home since March, the amount of trash and recycling have increased by 506.9 tons and 40.08 tons respectively.

If Environmental Services hasn’t been around to pick up your trash or recycling, you’re asked to leave it at the curb where it usually is until crews can get to it.

