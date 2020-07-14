PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network has announced the locations where its mobile Coronavirus testing lab will be available for visits during the upcoming week.
AHN strongly encourages patients to make an appointment before arriving.
The mobile testing lab will be operating from 10:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the following locations on the following dates:
- Tuesday, July 14 – Clairton — City Hall Building — 551 Ravensburg Boulevard
- Wednesday, July 15 – Hazelwood — Family Health Center — 4915 Second Avenue
- Thursday, July 16 – Homewood — Alma Illery Medical Center — 7227 Hamilton Avenue
- Friday, July 17 – Duquesne — Duquesne Elementary School — 300 Kennedy Avenue
Due to increased patient volume, patients are strongly encouraged to make an appointment prior to arrival by calling AHN’s 24/7 Nurse On Call-line (412-NURSE4U – or 412-687-7348).
A physician’s order is not required.
Patients wishing to be tested for COVID-19 should be experiencing symptoms consistent with the virus, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath — or believe they are at risk due to being in contact with someone confirmed to be diagnosed with the virus.
AHN also continues to make COVID-19 testing available at the following community locations:
- AHN Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion — 12311 Perry Highway
- AHN Bethel Park Health + Wellness Pavilion — 990 Higbee Dr., Bethel Park PA 15102
- Monroeville — 4220 William Penn Highway
- AHN West Side Health + Wellness Pavilion (Erie) — 4247 Ridge Road
- AHN Braddock Urgent Care — 501 Braddock Avenue
- The former Divine Providence/Kindred Hospital — 1004 Arch Street
- Heights Plaza Shopping Center — 1828 Union Avenue
