PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In Pittsburgh, traffic problems due to the tunnels are a common problem. Pittsburgh now has a new tunnel — sort of.

Technically, it’s not a tunnel, but it’s enough of a tunnel effect that PennDOT is advising drivers to slow down.

When coming off of the Liberty Bridge heading towards the Boulevard of the Allies and Liberty Bridge, you can see light at the end of the tunnel but are plunged into tunnel darkness.

The darkness is the result of the ‘cap’ now being on the “Cap” project.

“It is a big change. We went from completely open air to now covering it, hence the name of it. The lighting can’t go up until the deck is placed, so the lighting can’t go up until sometime next year,” said Jason Zang, Assistant Executive for Construction for PennDOT District 11.

At first, as you go into the ‘tunnel,’ you can see the light on the other side, but when you get under there, it’s really dark.

“Yeah, I guess your eyes have to adjust a bit. We are asking people to slow down and be careful, get ready for it, turn their headlights on, and don’t forget this is an active construction project and there are workers down there,” Zang said.

“There are lane restrictions and most nights while they are working, there will be construction lighting in place so that will help,” Zang said.

Zang went on to say that they still need people to be careful and be aware that it is an active construction site.

Construction crews are currently preparing the top of the deck for concrete to cover it starting next week.

Then will come the dirt and the park will start taking shape.

Don’t expect light to be coming to the ‘tunnel’ for some time though, as it’s expected to be dark while driving through until early next year.