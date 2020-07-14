CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny County Health Dept. Reports Highest Single-Day Case Count With 331
MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Fire and police are on the scene of a HAZMAT spill in Millvale.

The Millvale Fire Department says Evergreen Road is closed between Hawthorne Road and Hansen Street. This is near the BP station.

Police say there’s been a chemical spill and crews are on scene recommending a 150 foot radius from the intersection of Seavey and Evergreen roads.

Residents in the area have been evacuated as a precaution, police say.

There is no word yet on injuries or what caused the spill.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Jeremy Stockdill)

