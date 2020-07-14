MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Fire and police are on the scene of a HAZMAT spill in Millvale.

The Millvale Fire Department says Evergreen Road is closed between Hawthorne Road and Hansen Street. This is near the BP station.

Evergreen Ave between Hawthorne and Hanson CLOSED due to Hazmat spill. Fire and Police on scene AVOID the area! — MillvaleFire191 (@millvalefire191) July 14, 2020

Police say there’s been a chemical spill and crews are on scene recommending a 150 foot radius from the intersection of Seavey and Evergreen roads.

Residents in the area have been evacuated as a precaution, police say.

There is no word yet on injuries or what caused the spill.

