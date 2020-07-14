Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed it is investigating two separate complaints filed against Rivers Casino.
A spokesperson with the Department of Labor told KDKA that OSHA investigates all complaints, saying no information will be released until the investigations are complete.
KDKA reached out to Rivers Casino for comment after confirming the investigations.
The casino said it “adheres to all guidelines issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and meets all operating requirements set by the Allegheny County Health Department. The health and safety of our Team Members, guests and the community is our top priority.”
