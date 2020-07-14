PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The brightest comet since 1997’s Comet Hale-Bopp will bring is drawing attention in the night sky. Yes, even in Pittsburgh!

The comet NEOWISE will show in the sky, after sunset until about 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. over the next several nights. KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin says as each night progresses this week, NEWOWISE will appear higher and higher in the northwest sky.

☄️#COMET TONIGHT: SHOULD BE ANOTHER GREAT NIGHT TO TRY TO SEE THE COMET NEWOWISE. Best viewing through the 19th. It creeps higher in the sky each evening. Let your eyes adjust, look NW after sunset. It disappears by 10-10:30pm. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/4XhdYNeg3T — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) July 14, 2020

This comet is 3 miles wide and will be closest to Earth on July 22, when it will be about 64 million miles away.

You are able to see this comet with the naked eye. You will need to let your eyes adjust to the sky. Typically the best viewing is about an hour after sunset. While you don’t need them, a telescope or binoculars will bring a lot more detail to this comet.

This comet is called NEOWISE after the infrared telescope that discovered it.