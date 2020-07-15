PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 246 new Coronavirus cases Wednesday, and five additional deaths.

The county-wide total now stands at 5,417 since March 14. There are 5,417 confirmed cases and 193 probable cases.

In the newest cases, health officials say patient ages range from 2-months to 102-years-old with the median age being 34. Positive results are from tests that span June 30 through July 14.

Officials report that 478 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases; that’s one more patient hospitalized since Tuesday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 170 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 79 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll has grown to 204, with 192 confirmed deaths and 12 are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

The most recently reported deaths are of persons aged 77 to 91 and the dates of death are from July 3 to July 9, the Health Department says. All deaths are of individuals ranging in age from 23-103, with 84 being the median age of those who have died.

Positive results are from tests that span June 30 through July 14.

The Health Department says 53% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 47% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket. It has grown to 41%. The 50-64 age group has 19% of the cases, and the 65 and older age group has 17% of them.

Here is the daily age breakdown:

00-04 – 61 (1%)

05-12 – 89 (2%)

13-18 – 175 (3%)

19-24 – 983 (18%)

25-49 – 2,313 (41%)

50-64 – 1,039 (19%)

65 + — 950 (17%)

Health officials say 85,411 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

