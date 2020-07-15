Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, if mixing some refreshing fruit drinks for the summer!
Jalapeno Grapefruit Spritzer
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup fresh lime juice
- 3 tablespoons superfine sugar
- 8 thin jalapeno slices
- 2 cups fresh grapefruit juice
- Ice
- Seltzer
- Lime slices, for garnish
- Splash of Tequila
Directions:
Muddle lime juice, sugar, and jalapeno slices, pressing on chiles and stirring until sugar dissolves. Stir in grapefruit juice. Pour halfway up ice-filled glasses; add in the Tequila and top with seltzer. Garnish with lime slices.
Serves: 6
Peach Slushies
Ingredients:
- 5 ounces vodka
- 3 tablespoons light agave nectar
- 1 pound ripe peaches, sliced and frozen, plus more for serving
- 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons peach nectar
- 1 tablespoon packed mint leaves, plus sprigs for serving
Directions:
Puree vodka, agave, peaches, and nectar with 1 cup crushed ice (or small ice cubes) in a blender, adding cold water a few tablespoons at a time, until thick and smooth. Add mint leaves; puree just until finely chopped. Serve with peach slices and mint sprigs.
Serves: 6
You must log in to post a comment.