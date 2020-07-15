CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny County Health Dept. Reports Highest Single-Day Case Count With 331
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, if mixing some refreshing fruit drinks for the summer!

Jalapeno Grapefruit Spritzer

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup fresh lime juice
  • 3 tablespoons superfine sugar
  • 8 thin jalapeno slices
  • 2 cups fresh grapefruit juice
  • Ice
  • Seltzer
  • Lime slices, for garnish
  • Splash of Tequila

Directions:

Muddle lime juice, sugar, and jalapeno slices, pressing on chiles and stirring until sugar dissolves. Stir in grapefruit juice. Pour halfway up ice-filled glasses; add in the Tequila and top with seltzer. Garnish with lime slices.

Serves: 6

Peach Slushies

Ingredients:

  • 5 ounces vodka
  • 3 tablespoons light agave nectar
  • 1 pound ripe peaches, sliced and frozen, plus more for serving
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons peach nectar
  • 1 tablespoon packed mint leaves, plus sprigs for serving

Directions:

Puree vodka, agave, peaches, and nectar with 1 cup crushed ice (or small ice cubes) in a blender, adding cold water a few tablespoons at a time, until thick and smooth. Add mint leaves; puree just until finely chopped. Serve with peach slices and mint sprigs.

Serves: 6

