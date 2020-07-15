CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny County Health Dept. Reports Highest Single-Day Case Count With 331
By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:Local Weather, Pittsburgh Weather, Ron Smiley, weather, Weather Forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The heat returns on Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees.

The high in Pittsburgh will be 88, with light winds coming in out of the southeast.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Heading east of the Laurels, there may be some scattered rain this afternoon, but everywhere else will be dry.

Humidity levels rise to the moderate range on Thursday, with scattered to widespread rain and storms expected over the afternoon and overnight hours.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

The heat remains as the air mass in place remains on the hot side.

Any sunny day will see highs easily in the 90s, with the only relief from the heat coming through the weekend the way of rain and some storm chances. There will also be heavy cloud cover that will be possible at times.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

