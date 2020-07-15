CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 5 Additional Deaths, Pushing County Toll To Over 200
LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) – Idlewild and SoakZone have made changes to their operating schedules.

Starting July 21, Idlewild and SoakZone will close on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the rest of the summer season.

The park says attractions will now operate from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closing for two days a week will “allow us to provide a better overall experience as we adapt to the new environment we all face,” the park says.

Guests who purchased tickets can use them on any other operating day. The park also suspended the RSVP program, and while daily capacity is being monitored, guests won’t have to make reservations.

Face masks are required for all guests, except children younger than 3. Face coverings aren’t required in pools or on slides, but must be worn all other times.

Each guest and employee will also have their temperature checked when they enter, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

