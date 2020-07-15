LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) – Idlewild and SoakZone have made changes to their operating schedules.
Starting July 21, Idlewild and SoakZone will close on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the rest of the summer season.
As we continue learning about how COVID-19 impacts us, we have changes to our operating schedule to share. Starting July 21, Idlewild and SoakZone will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, this summer. Guests with purchased tickets may use them any other 2020 operating day. pic.twitter.com/JkTh7skzUw
— Idlewild & SoakZone (@idlewildpark) July 15, 2020
The park says attractions will now operate from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closing for two days a week will “allow us to provide a better overall experience as we adapt to the new environment we all face,” the park says.
Guests who purchased tickets can use them on any other operating day. The park also suspended the RSVP program, and while daily capacity is being monitored, guests won’t have to make reservations.
Face masks are required for all guests, except children younger than 3. Face coverings aren’t required in pools or on slides, but must be worn all other times.
Each guest and employee will also have their temperature checked when they enter, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
You must log in to post a comment.