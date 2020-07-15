Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association says it is moving forward with fall sports start dates as scheduled.
On Wednesday, the PIAA said the fall sports season will start on time unless otherwise noted by the Commonwealth.
PIAA is moving forward with start of the Fall Sports Season as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/HGyoPde6cB
— PIAA (@PIAASports) July 15, 2020
“Heat Accliminization for Football will begin on August 10th and the first practice date for the remaining Fall Sports will begin August 17th,” the PIAA said in a release.
The PIAA said each school has developed health and safety guidelines and is committed to providing a season for all sports in the upcoming school year.
You must log in to post a comment.