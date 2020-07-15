CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 5 Additional Deaths, Pushing County Toll To Over 200
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:High School Sports, Local TV, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Interscholastic Association, Pennsylvania News, PIAA

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association says it is moving forward with fall sports start dates as scheduled.

On Wednesday, the PIAA said the fall sports season will start on time unless otherwise noted by the Commonwealth.

“Heat Accliminization for Football will begin on August 10th and the first practice date for the remaining Fall Sports will begin August 17th,” the PIAA said in a release.

The PIAA said each school has developed health and safety guidelines and is committed to providing a season for all sports in the upcoming school year.

Comments