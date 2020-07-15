PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A potential coronavirus exposure has shut down the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Training Academy, according to the president of the Pittsburgh Firefighters Local No. 1.

Ralph Sicuro tells KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that 36 people are now in quarantine after someone “reported symptoms at end of shift last night.” He said until test results for this person come back, the quarantine is in place for all 36 people.

#BREAKING: Ralph Sicuro, president of the Pgh Fire Fighters Local No. 1, says the decision to quarantine 36 from the fire academy + the other 59 people quarantined for a “variety of incidences” brings the current total to 95, or “15% of the fire manpower in the city.” @KDKA pic.twitter.com/G2aMAjjnPg — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) July 15, 2020

He says the decision to quarantine 36 people from the fire academy and another 59 people quarantined for a “variety of incidences” brings the current total to 95 people in quarantine. That’s about “15 percent of the fire manpower in the city,” according to Sicuro.

He said they are two weeks into a 32-week course at the academy and will have to pivot to a study program from home if the person’s test comes back positive.

Pittsburgh Public Safety released a statement saying:

“Public Safety decided yesterday to temporarily close the Fire Academy and have recruits and instructors self-quarantine. “To be clear, no one tested positive for Coronavirus. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution after an instructor began to exhibit symptoms. We are awaiting test results for the instructor. None of the 24 recruits are showing symptoms. “Fire officials created and followed a thorough Coronavirus plan for the academy. All personnel were subject to health screens before entry to the facility, social distancing and mask use was mandatory, and hand sanitizer was used throughout the day, in addition to numerous other safety measures. Plus, the entire facility was thoroughly cleaned daily. “As Public Safety First Responders, we understand that it is impossible to entirely eliminate risk from our jobs or training. But we are confident in the steps we have taken to minimize risk. We will work with City Medical Director Dr. Ronald Roth to resume training as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.”

