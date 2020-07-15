CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 5 Additional Deaths, Pushing County Toll To Over 200
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Navaho Carpenter is 5-foot-2 with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen on Tuesday in East Hills.

Police say to call 412–323-7141 with any information.

