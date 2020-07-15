Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Police say Navaho Carpenter is 5-foot-2 with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen on Tuesday in East Hills.
Detectives from the Special Victims Unit are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Navaho Carpenter is 15, 5’2 with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen July 14th in the East Hills neighborhood. Call 412–323-7141 if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/IuPxbyDa9l
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) July 16, 2020
Police say to call 412–323-7141 with any information.
