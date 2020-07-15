PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Six more Port Authority employees have tested positive for coronavirus since last week, bringing the total number of cases to 27. Fifteen employees have been cleared to get back to work, eleven are recovering at home and one is still hospitalized.

Three of the cases are in a service person and two bus drivers at the East Liberty garage. Two are in a mechanic in the auto shop and an employee who works in the light rail systems and power department at the South Hills Junction. And one is in a bus driver at the West Mifflin garage.

Out of those six employees, four reported being close to family members who tested positive or they’ve traveled out of state.

As soon as employees said they were self-quarantining pending the results of tests, their work locations were deep cleaned and sanitized. For the bus drivers, the last vehicle they drove was also deep cleaned and sanitized.

