LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference is set to postpone all athletic competitions until the end of the year.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the 18 presidents of the PSAC schools voted to suspend the games during its meeting.
Locally, this includes schools such as Slippery Rock, CalU, and IUP.
The league is expected to make the announcement on Wednesday morning.
It is unclear if the fall sports would be canceled altogether for the schools within the conference.
