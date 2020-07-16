Comments
GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America have postponed next year’s National Jamboree due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization shared its disappointment about cancelling the quadrennial event for 2021 on its website.
The announcement says the pandemic’s persistence and unpredictability make it impossible for the Boy Scouts to comply with their “Be Prepared” motto.
The Jamboree had been expected to run from July 21-30, 2021 at Summit Bechtel in West Virginia, where nearly 40,000 scouts gathered in 2017.
Officials say a task force will be appointed to recommend a new date.
