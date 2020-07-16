HARRISBURG (AP) – Supermarket cashiers, bus drivers, custodians, health care workers and other workers on the front lines of the pandemic could get a temporary, $3-an-hour pay raise under a $50 million grant program touted by the Wolf administration Thursday.
The program is available to employers for the purpose of offering hazard pay to front-line workers. The application period opened Thursday and will run through July 31.
Workers making less than $20 an hour are eligible for up to $1,200 in hazard pay over a 10-week period between Aug. 16 and Oct. 24.
Funding comes from Pennsylvania’s share of the federal coronavirus relief package.
