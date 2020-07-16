Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A floating cinema is coming to Pittsburgh soon.
A floating cinema “equipped with social distancing boats” will be in Pittsburgh Sept. 16 for one week.
There will be 12 to 24 “mini boats.” You have to purchase the whole boat, that way people will be seated with friends and family.
The movies will be a mix of old and new, and will be announced when tickets go on sale. Information about tickets can be found here.
A press release did not say where in Pittsburgh the floating cinema would be held.
