SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) – The Sewickley Bridge is set to close for almost a month starting tomorrow.
PennDOT will start preservation work on the bridge in Moon Township and Sewickley borough Friday morning, weather permitting.
PennDOT says in an effort to minimize this project’s impact on traffic as well as take advantage of the lower traffic volume due to the pandemic, the work will be done in a 24 consecutive day around-the-clock closure start 7 a.m. and ending 6 a.m. Aug. 10.
Work will continue after the closure and motorists can expect single-lane alternating traffic weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late November.
Below are the detours from PennDOT.
From Sewickley:
- Motorists will take Route 65 southbound
- Take the left-hand ramp to I-79 toward Erie/Washington
- Take the left-hand ramp to South I-79 toward Washington
- Merge onto southbound I-79 and cross the Neville Island Bridge
- Take the Neville Island To Route 51 (Exit 65) off-ramp
- Turn left onto Grand Avenue
- Cross the Coraopolis Bridge
- Turn right onto northbound Route 51 (Fourth Avenue)
- Follow northbound Route 51 back to the Sewickley Bridge
- End detour
From Moon Township:
- Motorists will take Route 51 southbound
- Take the ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie
- Merge onto northbound I-79 and cross the Neville Island Bridge
- Take the ramp to Route 65 toward Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66)
- Continue following the ramp to Route 65 toward Emsworth/Sewickley
- Take the ramp to North 65 toward Sewickley
- Merge onto northbound Route 65 and follow back to the Sewickley Bridge
- End detour
