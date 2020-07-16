CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 5 Additional Deaths, Pushing County Toll To Over 200
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:Local TV, Local Weather, Pittsburgh Weather, Ron Smiley, weather, Weather Forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Strong storms will be possible this afternoon as a mid-level shortwave moves through the area.

At this point, the main concern comes in the way of destructive straight-line wind. While the chance is small, tornadoes also cannot be ruled out.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

The window for storms is between 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. This is the time when severe weather is most likely to occur.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Storms also could last through midnight. Rain showers will continue into Friday afternoon.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

The high on Thursday will likely be short of the 90-degree mark, hitting 88 degrees once again.

There will be a brief cooldown on Friday with highs in the mid-80s.

The hottest day of the week will likely come on Saturday, with the potential for a high temperature of 92 degrees with dry conditions.

Most of Sunday will be dry but late-day afternoon to evening storms may spawn a couple of stronger storms.

Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments