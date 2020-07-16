Comments
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – West Mifflin police are looking for a missing 79-year-old man.
Police say Harry Dumas was last seen on foot on Ball Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
Dumas was last seen wearing a navy blue plaid flannel shirt and blue sweatpants, police say. He usually wears a gold and silver watch on his left wrist, and he has white hair with a brown stripe.
He’s described as 5-foot-11 and weighs around 205 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-461-3125.
You must log in to post a comment.