(AP) — The Atlantic 10 Conference is postponing its fall sports season, which includes soccer, cross country, field hockey and women’s volleyball.

The conference announced Friday it will try to play those sports in the spring semester and has agreed to a “look-in” window during September to evaluate whether it is possible to conduct shortened, conference-only seasons in fall sports.

Pennsylvania schools in the conference are Duquesne University, La Salle University and Saint Joseph’s University.

