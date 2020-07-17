Comments
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – A man was shot and killed in McKeesport on Thursday night in McKeesport.
According to county police, they responded to a call of a man found lying on the ground in Spear Alley near Dinsmore Street. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a 20-year-old man shot multiple times.
He was pronounced dead by paramedics.
County police homicide detectives were called to investigate.
No suspects have been named or taken into custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
