Filed Under:ATV, Buffington Township, Indiana County, Local TV, State Police, Theft

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – A 23-year-old is facing charges after state police say they dug up a stolen ATV completely buried underground.

Police say Steven McCloskey from Homer City had a stolen ATV buried in the backyard of his house.

It all started when state police were called to a home in West Wheatfield Township where a 27-year-old whose ATV had been stolen allegedly told police he’d learned McCloskey was selling a “hot” ATV.

On July 9, a trooper went to McCloskey’s home in Buffington Township and saw a backhoe and freshly-distributed soil there.

With a search warrant, police then brought in a salvor and an excavator, which they used to dig up an ATV. Police say the ATV had been wrapped in plastic and completely buried — its wheels, tires and plastic removed and the VIN ground off.

McCloskey has been charged with theft, receiving stolen property and destruction of vehicle identification number.

