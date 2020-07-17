INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – A 23-year-old is facing charges after state police say they dug up a stolen ATV completely buried underground.
Police say Steven McCloskey from Homer City had a stolen ATV buried in the backyard of his house.
It all started when state police were called to a home in West Wheatfield Township where a 27-year-old whose ATV had been stolen allegedly told police he’d learned McCloskey was selling a “hot” ATV.
On July 9, a trooper went to McCloskey’s home in Buffington Township and saw a backhoe and freshly-distributed soil there.
With a search warrant, police then brought in a salvor and an excavator, which they used to dig up an ATV. Police say the ATV had been wrapped in plastic and completely buried — its wheels, tires and plastic removed and the VIN ground off.
McCloskey has been charged with theft, receiving stolen property and destruction of vehicle identification number.
You must log in to post a comment.