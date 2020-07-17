PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We woke up on Friday with temperatures in the 70s and some patchy fog in the Pittsburgh area.

Today, we will have a passing shower early, but it will feel a little less humid with highs in the upper-80s and partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be another hot and humid day with highs in the low-90s.

By Sunday, we still look mainly dry. It will feel hot and sticky with highs in the low-to-mid-90s.

However, there will be a slight chance for an isolated afternoon shower or storm.

Next week, the trend continues for hot, extremely humid conditions and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

