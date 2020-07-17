PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For years, the Penguins would surprise randomly-selected season ticket holders to get their tickets delivered by players on the rosters.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Stanley Cup Qualifiers beginning on August 1, that tradition did not take place this season.

In place of the home deliveries, captain Sidney Crosby and some of his teammates took time out of their days to hand-write 66 thank you cards to have mailed to season ticket holders.

“The great thing is that our players recognize how important our season ticket holders are to our success as an organization,” said Chad Slencak, the Penguins’ Vice President of Ticketing. “They’ve always been a huge part of our outreach, but their efforts have been especially meaningful during these last four months. We talked about it together and just thought that some hand-written notes would go a long way to show these fans how much we appreciate their support.”

Of the notes that Crosby sent was to a season ticket holder named Chuck.

“Chuck – The Pittsburgh Penguins thank you for renewing your season tickets. Especially during these trying times, we as players appreciate your support. Thanks!”

This comes after the Penguins took time to have players and coaches call more than 500 season ticket holders at home during the start of the pandemic just to check-in.

For now, the Penguins will take the ice in Toronto as part of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers against the Montreal Canadiens on August 1.