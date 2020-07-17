PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) — Part of Saltsburg Road in Plum is closing for nearly a month.

On Saturday, July 18, crews will begin work on a bridge that will carry traffic over the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

For the project, Saltsburg Road will be closed between Monroeville-Trestle Road and Davidson Road However, there will be access to local businesses. Signs are being posted to direct drivers to each business. Homeowners will also be able to access the area.

A detour is in place for both cars and commercial trucks.

Here are the detour information from the Pennsylvania Turnpike:

The approximate 11.1 -mile posted detour suggested for passenger vehicles is: Eastbound traffic: Saltsburg Road (1.5 miles) to New Texas Road (2.5 miles) to Leechburg Road (3.7 miles), back onto Saltsburg Road (3.4 miles).

Westbound traffic: Saltsburg Road (3.4 miles) to Leechburg Road (3.7 miles) to New Texas Road (2.5 miles), back onto Saltsburg Road (.1.5 miles) The approximate 25.8-mile posted detour for all commercial truck traffic is: Eastbound truck traffic: Saltsburg Road (4 miles) to Frankstown Road (1.5 miles) to Rodi Road (1.9 miles) to U.S. Route 22 west (6.5 miles) to Golden Mile Highway (7.9 miles) back onto Saltsburg Road (4 miles).

Westbound truck traffic: Saltsburg Road (4 miles) to Golden Mile Highway (7.9 miles) to U.S. Route 22 (6.5 miles) to Rodi Road (1.9 miles) to Frankstown Road (1.5 miles) back onto Saltsburg Road (4 miles). In addition to these detours, the intersection with Davidson Road and Saltsburg Road will be closed with this following posted detour: Saltsburg Road (1 mile) to Universal Road (.7 mile) to Lott Road (1 mile) to Old Frankstown Road (.6 miles).

For more information on the project, visit the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s website.

PennDOT is also closing a section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike for construction, but just for the weekend.

The road will be closed in both directions between the Allegheny Valley and Pittsburgh exits.

The work starts just before midnight Saturday and will run through 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Crews will be removing a bridge beam that runs over the Turnpike.

A detour is in place, but drivers should expect delays.

Here are PennDOT’s detours:

EASTBOUND TRAFFIC Exiting at Allegheny Interchange:

• Freeport Road (1 miles) to

• State Route 910 west (.5 mile) to

• State Route 28 south (12 miles) to

• I-579 south Veterans Bridge (.5 mile) to

• I-376 east (14.2 miles) to Exit 15

• Re-enter I-76 at the Pittsburgh Interchange, Exit 57.

• Follow signs to Harrisburg and east.

WESTBOUND TRAFFIC Exiting at Pittsburgh Interchange:

• I-376 west (16 miles) to

• I-279 north Ft. Duquesne Bridge, bear right on bridge to

• State Route 28 north (23 miles) to

• Harmarville Exit, State Route 910 east (.1 mile)

• Left on to Freeport Road (.7 mile)

• Re-enter I-76 at the Allegheny Valley Interchange, Exit 48

• Follow signs to Ohio and west

PennDOT says message boards will be in place to inform customers of the closure.