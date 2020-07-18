Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – During the Pirates’ scrimmage against Cleveland on Saturday night, AT&T Sportsnet announcer Greg Brown said that his broadcast partner Bob Walk is recovering from COVID-19.
Brown said that Walk had a couple of rough days but is getting through it.
Walk will need a couple of negative tests in order to return to the broadcast booth for the Pirates.
“A couple of rough days, but he says he’s feeling great,” Brown said. “You know Walky, he’s a warrior.”
Brown said the team is hoping to have Walk back in the booth for the season opener on July 24 in St. Louis.
