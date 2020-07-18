PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – He’s in the final stretch.
Christian Crifasi, a US Navy veteran, is taking a charity bike ride across the country that began in on May 2 in San Diego, California.
Since he started, he has biked more than 2,000 miles across eight states, and on Monday, July 19, he will make a stop here in Pittsburgh.
Crifasi is raising money for CreatiVets, an organization that supports military veterans addressing their service-related trauma through art and music.
He has set a goal of $5,000 for CreatiVets and with fewer than 500 miles left on his journey, he is very close.
As of Saturday, he just under $4,000 raised.
After stopping in Pittsburgh, Crifasi will be heading to Somerset having served on the USS Somerset, the ship dedicated to the memory of those lost in the crash of Flight 93.
For Crifasi’s full story and donate to the cause, you can visit his website, Bike for Veterans.
