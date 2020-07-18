CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Sidney Crosby may have scored in the Penguins intra-squad scrimmage this morning at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex but it’s what happened later on that got everyone talking.

Midway through the second half of the scrimmage, the Penguins’ captain departed the scrimmage for the locker room.

He did not return.

Per Head Coach Mike Sullivan, the Penguins are not permitted to disclose injury or illness due to the NHL Return to Play Plan.

Coach Sullivan on Sidney Crosby leaving the scrimmage early: “As the league has put forth these rules, we’re not permitted to comment.” — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 18, 2020

Crosby’s winger Conor Sheary said to reporters that he thinks “it was just a maintenance thing” during postgame availability.

The Penguins are scheduled to play the Philadelphia Flyers on July 28 at 4:00 p.m. in Toronto in a scrimmage prior to their Stanley Cup Qualifier matchup with the Montreal Canadiens.

Game one of the qualifier series is August 1 at 8:00 p.m., also in Toronto.