PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The president of the Big Burrito Restaurant Group announced Sunday that all of its specialty restaurants would temporarily close due to current restrictions on their establishments.

The Big Burrito Restaurant Group oversees specialty restaurants Alta Via, Casbah, Eleven, Kaya, Soba and Umi. The closures took effect yesterday, according to the group’s president, Bill Fuller.

“We cannot operate at a limited occupancy of 25% which has been put in place for the indefinite future,” Fuller said in a press release. “We will evaluate on an ongoing basis how to reopen some or all of the Specialty Restaurants in a safe and sustainable fashion at some point in the future, consistent with the above standards. We very much hope to be able to re-open and operate all locations again. We earnestly thank our patrons for their support and look forward to welcoming them back.”

The group, which also oversees Mad Mex, did not include Mad Mex in the restaurants that would close.