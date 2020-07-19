PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Saturday, the Canadian government barred the Toronto Blue Jays from using Rogers Centre in Toronto as their home field, according to the club.
#BlueJays Statement On 2020 Season Home: pic.twitter.com/lpXLapRHUD
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 18, 2020
This leaves them without a home field for the shortened 2020 MLB season.
However, according to Jason Mackey of our news partner, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Blue Jays are looking at PNC Park as a potential site for home games.
Sources: Prohibited from playing in Canada, the Toronto Blue Jays are looking at PNC Park as a potential site for some home games in 2020.
— Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) July 20, 2020
Toronto will have over a week to find a new home, they start the 2020 season on the road and are not scheduled to play a home game until July 29.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.