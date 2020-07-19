CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 138 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Additional Death, 1 New Hospitalized Patient
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports, PNC Park, Toronto Blue Jays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Saturday, the Canadian government barred the Toronto Blue Jays from using Rogers Centre in Toronto as their home field, according to the club.

This leaves them without a home field for the shortened 2020 MLB season.

However, according to Jason Mackey of our news partner, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Blue Jays are looking at PNC Park as a potential site for home games.

Toronto will have over a week to find a new home, they start the 2020 season on the road and are not scheduled to play a home game until July 29.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments