WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood, Hersheypark and Cedar Point have been nominated along with 17 other amusement parks nationwide for USA Today’s 10 Best Amusement Parks in North America.
USA Today’s 10Best says it asked a panel of experts to choose from amusement parks all over the country. Other notable contenders are Universal Studios in Orlando, Dollywood and Disneyland. Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, Pennsylvania and Kings Island in Mason, Ohio are other regional parks that have been nominated.
Voting will end at 12:00 p.m. on July 20. Results from the poll will be released on July 31.
