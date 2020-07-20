PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cancer patients and families receive generously donated meals from a local nonprofit.

The Cancer Caring Center delivered 50 meals for 4 to patients at Allegheny General Hospital on Friday, May 1. The nonprofit then delivered the same amount of meals to patients at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center on Monday, May 4.

The meals were prepared by Panera Bread and each contained sandwiches, soup, salad, mac & cheese, and desserts for a family of four.

The oncology nurses were excited to have the opportunity to pass these dinners out to patients coming alone for treatment, as it has been hard on the nurses and patients throughout this pandemic.

Cancer Caring Center Director and Liason Jennifer Kehm wanted to provide something that patients, currently in treatment, would appreciate.

“The UPMC Hillman staff said the patients were overwhelmed by the kindness shown to them,” Kehm said.

The center plans to continue this and other programs to support patients and their loved ones.

The Cancer Caring Center is a nonprofit Pittsburgh organization founded, in part, by UPMC Hillman chairman, Dr. Stanley Marks. They provide support services free of charge to cancer patients and their families.

“We offer free emotional support in private and support group settings. These programs are critical to maintaining hope,” Kehm said.

Myers Law Group, LLC and Helomics are thanked for their support to make this new program possible; as well as Flynn Restaurant Group Panera Bread.

Donations are accepted here.