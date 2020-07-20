NEW YORK (AP/KDKA) – The Steelers’ first game of the season will be played without fans.

The New York Jets and Giants announced they will not have fans at home games this season “until further notice” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Steelers face off against the Giants for their first regular season game Sept. 14, and they also play the Jets during preseason on Aug. 28.

The Giants and Jets, who play at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and have separate training facilities in the state, released a joint statement Monday after Gov. Phil Murphy announced an executive order limiting outdoor public gatherings to 500 people.

The Jets and Giants say the decision to not have fans – at least for now – was reached after discussions with Murphy, with the health and safety of fans, players and staff being considered.

The teams also announced that “out of an abundance of caution,” fans will not be able to attend training camp practices this summer.

In the statement, the NFL clubs said they will continue to work with Murphy’s office as the situation is reviewed and evaluated, but “until circumstances change, both the Jets and Giants will play our games without the benefit of fans in attendance.”

Rutgers University, in Piscataway, announced that all of its athletic venues will operate with 500 or fewer in attendance and safety precautions will be in place for those fans who come to sporting events there.

