ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials say a 26-year-old man from Armstrong County was killed in a car crash.
On Tuesday, the Armstrong County Coroner said Christian Cuffia was driving south on Ice Pond Road in Gilpin Township when the crash happened around 7:20 p.m.
The coroner says Cuffia lost control of his vehicle, went off the road approximately 80 feet, hit a tree and then came to a stop. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cuffia was not wearing a seatbelt and speed is considered to be a factor, the coroner said.
