(AP) — There may not have been fans in Cleveland, but there were fireworks.
The Indians are continuing the tradition of setting off blasts following each home run hit by the team at Progressive Field. The charges launched from a parking garage beyond the center-field wall echoed loudly following a three-run homer by Francisco Lindor and solo shots by Jordan Luplow, Mike Freeman and Jake Bauers in the Indians’ 11-7 win over Pittsburgh on Monday night.
The Pirates also homered four times, with Josh Bell, Phillip Evans, Guillermo Heredia, and Colin Moran all going deep.
Cleveland is counting on its starting pitching to carry it in the shortened season, and the Indians were pleased Mike Clevinger went five innings in his longest outing since undergoing knee surgery in February.
