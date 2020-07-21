Comments
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Hopewell Area School Board approved a new back-to-school plan Monday night.
At the board meeting, they agreed to move the start of the school year back to Sept. 8. It was supposed to begin on Aug. 27.
They also approved a hybrid-class style plan.
A district representative says that means half the students will be in class Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the other half on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Mondays will alternate between the two shifts. That means, one week a student will go on Monday and the next they will not.
Everyone will be online learning on days they aren’t in the buildings.
