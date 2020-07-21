Comments
MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — La Roche University says its plans for the fall include masks for everyone, indoors and outdoors, and daily temperature checks.
Social distancing precautions and quarantine spaces for people who need to self-isolate have also been set up. The university says it is also working to reduce social density on campus by phasing in non-essential employees’ return to facilities and introducing measures to lessen the number of students in in-person classes as well as residence halls. Staff will be working to clean the school’s facilities regularly, according to the university.
The La Roche administration says it has added more online course options.
The full reopening plan for La Roche University can be found here.
