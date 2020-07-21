STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) – A “serial rape” investigation has led to the arrest of a 36-year-old wanted in connection with the rapes of four Penn State students.
State College police say 36-year-old Jeffrey Fields was arrested Tuesday.
State College Police make arrest of suspect in 4 separate rapes dating back to 2009 solved with DNA profilinghttps://t.co/tx2znBjFhu pic.twitter.com/EB83YBCMxD
— State College Police (@StateCollegePD) July 21, 2020
In all four cases — the earliest dating back to 2010 — police say the women were assaulted outdoors by an unknown man. Two 19 year-olds and two 20 year-olds were victims, with the latest alleged rape happening on July 16 of 2017.
Police were able to link all four alleged rapes to one unknown suspect through DNA. Using genetic genealogy screening, police say they developed Fields as a suspect.
He’s charged with multiple counts of felony rape, sexual assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse and simple assault. He’s in the Centre County Correctional Facility without bail.
You must log in to post a comment.